Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Waterloo area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. 18 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 77% chance of precipitation. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.