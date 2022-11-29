Cool temperatures will blanket the Waterloo area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. 18 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 77% chance of precipitation. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lots going on for the holiday weekend! What weather is expected? Whether you're traveling near or far for Thanksgiving, here's everything you need to know through Sunday.
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Cloudy. Low 34F. SW winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Waterloo residen…
Waterloo's evening forecast: Clear. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Waterloo folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a…
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.
This evening in Waterloo: A few clouds from time to time. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should r…
Waterloo folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Today's cond…
Waterloo folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle win…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Mainly clear skies. Low 23F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Waterloo will be cool tomorrow. It looks …
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Mostly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Waterloo reside…