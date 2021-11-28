 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waterloo Sunday. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News