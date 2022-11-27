Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 27, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

Temperatures in Waterloo will be cool today. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.

