Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
