Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2020 in Waterloo, IA

Temperatures in Waterloo will be cool today. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.