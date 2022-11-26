Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lots going on for the holiday weekend! What weather is expected? Whether you're traveling near or far for Thanksgiving, here's everything you need to know through Sunday.
This evening in Waterloo: A few clouds from time to time. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should r…
Waterloo folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Today's cond…
For the drive home in Waterloo: A few clouds. Low around 25F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, Waterloo people should be prepared for tempera…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waterloo today. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. We will see a m…
Waterloo folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle win…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Waterloo will be cool tomorrow. It should reac…
38 states are operating or building networks of weather monitoring stations to give more precise data than they get from the National Weather Service.
It will be a cold day in Waterloo, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degree…
Waterloo folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degre…