Waterloo folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
Lots going on for the holiday weekend! What weather is expected? Whether you're traveling near or far for Thanksgiving, here's everything you need to know through Sunday.
38 states are operating or building networks of weather monitoring stations to give more precise data than they get from the National Weather Service.
