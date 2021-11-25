 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30. 16 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

