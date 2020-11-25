 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2020 in Waterloo, IA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waterloo today. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 50% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from 8:58PM CST TUE until 8AM CST WED. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

