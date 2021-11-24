Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waterloo area. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
