Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2020 in Waterloo, IA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waterloo Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. A 36-degree low is forcasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from 10PM CST MON until 8AM CST TUE. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

