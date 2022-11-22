Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waterloo today. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
