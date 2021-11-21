Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waterloo Sunday. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.