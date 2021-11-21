The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waterloo Sunday. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Waterloo: Cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Waterloo temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. I…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, Waterloo people should be prepared for temp…
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waterloo today. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. F…
This evening in Waterloo: Partly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Waterloo residents should expect temper…
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
This evening in Waterloo: Cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Waterloo residents should expect temperatures …
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Cloudy skies. Low 41F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicte…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Te…