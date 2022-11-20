Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waterloo today. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.