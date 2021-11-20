Waterloo folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
