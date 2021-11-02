Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

 Skip to main content
Nov. 2, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waterloo today. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

