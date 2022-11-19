It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 23. We'll see a low temperature of 10 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
It's going to be feeling AND looking like winter today in Iowa! A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for many. See when snow is most likely today and tomorrow and how much is expected to fall here.
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
