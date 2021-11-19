Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waterloo today. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
