It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32. We'll see a low temperature of 15 degrees today. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 17, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
It's going to be feeling AND looking like winter today in Iowa! A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for many. See when snow is most likely today and tomorrow and how much is expected to fall here.
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
