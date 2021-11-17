Waterloo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 17, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
