It will be a cold day in Waterloo, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 33 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. There is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 16, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's going to be feeling AND looking like winter today in Iowa! A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for many. See when snow is most likely today and tomorrow and how much is expected to fall here.
A strong cold front will be making its way from west to east across Iowa today bringing tumbling temperatures, a good chance of rain, and a few severe storms. Here's everything you need to know.
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 23F. Winds N…
It will be a cold day in Waterloo, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. There is …
For the drive home in Waterloo: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 28F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow ac…
This evening in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 24F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, Wat…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waterloo today. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. We will s…
It will be a cold day in Waterloo, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. The Waterlo…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Occasional snow showers. Low 27F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less th…