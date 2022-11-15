 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 15, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

It will be a cold day in Waterloo, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 6:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News