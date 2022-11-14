It will be a cold day in Waterloo, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
