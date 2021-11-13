Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

It will be a cold day in Waterloo, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.