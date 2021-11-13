 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

It will be a cold day in Waterloo, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News