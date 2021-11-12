Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

 Skip to main content
Nov. 12, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Waterloo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 49% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.

