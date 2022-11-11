It will be a cold day in Waterloo, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
A strong cold front will be making its way from west to east across Iowa today bringing tumbling temperatures, a good chance of rain, and a few severe storms. Here's everything you need to know.
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
