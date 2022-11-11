Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

It will be a cold day in Waterloo, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.