Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 1, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waterloo area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.