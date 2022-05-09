Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 26 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from MON 7:00 AM CDT until MON 4:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
