Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waterloo area. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.