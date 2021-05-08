Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waterloo area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 65% chance. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.