The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Today's forecast brings 57% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2023 in Waterloo, IA
As of April 20, the U.S. Drought Monitor reported more than half of the state was abnormally dry or in a moderate or severe drought.