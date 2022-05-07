Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

Today's temperature in Waterloo will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.