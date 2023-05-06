Today's temperature in Waterloo will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2023 in Waterloo, IA
