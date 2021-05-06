Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waterloo area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.