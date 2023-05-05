Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waterloo area. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.