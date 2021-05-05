 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

Waterloo people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News