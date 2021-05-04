Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Folks in the Waterloo area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.