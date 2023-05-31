The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 31, 2023 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain in central and western Iowa today with a small chance of severe storms. Activity will spread to the eastern part of the state on Wednesda…
Today's temperature in Waterloo will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waterloo community. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perf…