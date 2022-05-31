Here is today's weather outlook for May. 31, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 34% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until TUE 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
