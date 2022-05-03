 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 83% chance of precipitation. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News