Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 78% chance of precipitation. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.