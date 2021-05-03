Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 78% chance of precipitation. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo Tuesday. It loo…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waterloo area. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 50F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorr…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. We …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waterloo area. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ah…
Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today.…