Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Very windy conditions are expected Sunday in Waterloo, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 25 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.