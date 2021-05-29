Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Waterloo people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.