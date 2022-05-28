Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain will spread across Iowa today, peak tonight, and then gradually decrease Wednesday. See when rain is most likely and what temperatures are expected in our area in our updated forecast.
Friday will be our coolest day in Iowa with temperatures only going up through Monday. A chance of severe storms returns Sunday and Monday. Here's your complete Memorial Day weekend forecast.
Rain likely for all of Iowa today. Storms are expected in the eastern part of the state and a couple could produce hail and damaging wind. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details.
For most in the state, Thursday is looking like a drier day than Wednesday. That is not the case for far eastern Iowa though. Find out when the rain chance will end for us in our updated forecast.
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Cloudy. Low 48F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should …
Waterloo people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecaste…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Mostly clear skies. Low 39F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, the…
Folks in the Waterloo area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. A 51-degree low is forec…
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.