The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waterloo community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
