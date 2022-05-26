 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 26, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waterloo area. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.

