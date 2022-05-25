Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

Folks in the Waterloo area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 82% chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.