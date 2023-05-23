The Waterloo area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 23, 2023 in Waterloo, IA
