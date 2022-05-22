Here is today's weather outlook for May. 22, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

Folks in the Waterloo area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
