Here is today's weather outlook for May. 21, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

Waterloo folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.